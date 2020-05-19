Bad Bunny: does a straight man deserve to be called a 'queer icon'?

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 08:00 Hits: 2

Despite Ricky Martin’s generous praise, and the ensuing social media attention, not everyone is convinced of his newfound status

In 2020, when definitions of sexuality and gender are undergoing major changes, can a straight man be a queer icon?

Yes, according to a glowing cover profile of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in the latest issue of Rolling Stone. Singer Ricky Martin, who publicly came out as gay in 2010, told the magazine that Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, had become “an icon for the Latin queer community”.

Related: Lil Nas X: ‘I 100% want to represent the LGBT community’

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/19/bad-bunny-queer-icon-rapper-ricky-martin