The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Bad Bunny: does a straight man deserve to be called a 'queer icon'?

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Despite Ricky Martin’s generous praise, and the ensuing social media attention, not everyone is convinced of his newfound status

In 2020, when definitions of sexuality and gender are undergoing major changes, can a straight man be a queer icon?

Yes, according to a glowing cover profile of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in the latest issue of Rolling Stone. Singer Ricky Martin, who publicly came out as gay in 2010, told the magazine that Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, had become “an icon for the Latin queer community”.

Related: Lil Nas X: ‘I 100% want to represent the LGBT community’

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/19/bad-bunny-queer-icon-rapper-ricky-martin

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version