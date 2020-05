Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Rowling approved of a tweet that called a trans woman a "guy" who is "an adult human male who claims to be a lesbian."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/harry-potter-author-j-k-rowling-continues-support-extreme-anti-transgender-tweets/