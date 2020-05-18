Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 09:40 Hits: 4

This briefing by Women’s Budget Group examines the UK Government published documents detailing a ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown. On 12 May the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak announced that the furlough scheme will be extended at 80% of employees salary up to £2500 until the end of October 2020, clarifying that guidance on flexibility from August is …

Continue reading "Women’s Budget Group: Response to the Government’s Covid-19 Recovery ‘Roadmap’"

The post Women’s Budget Group: Response to the Government’s Covid-19 Recovery ‘Roadmap’ appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-budget-group-response-to-the-governments-covid-19-recovery-roadmap/