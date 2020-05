Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 17:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

“Regrettably the option to stay and even have a closing event has been taken from us during this crisis,” one #gay bar wrote while announcing its closing on Facebook.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/coronavirus-dealing-death-blow-lgbtq-nightspots-around-globe/