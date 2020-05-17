RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode 12 – what happens in Vegas should stay in Vegas

Articles

The battle between the final five became one long advert for a Vegas show that you can’t even go and see anymore

Last week’s episode saw the exit of one of Drag Race’s most memorable contestants ever, Heidi Aphrodite (nee Hydrates, nee Ho, nee N Closet). She’s one of those contestants where winning doesn’t really matter, she was always going to do well out of this. Coming to a post-lockdown drag brunch near you! “Smashed avocado?! I’m just smashed!”

This week, the end is nigh. We’re down to the final five. According to our intel, there’s a reunion episode next week, then the finale IS happening the week after. Apparently it’s already been filmed, and involves “boundary-pushing technology” (Zoom) as well as a lip-sync for the crown. This sounds like it has the potential to be either disastrous or groundbreaking, which is fitting because that’s how Drag Race series one was probably pitched.

DALE! Our queens are lighting up the floor right now #DragRacepic.twitter.com/iqOBP4F2r7

