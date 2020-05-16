Ruth Hunt: ‘At Oxford I found other girls who liked girls and smoking’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020

The LGBTQ+ campaigner, 40, talks about growing up gay, becoming a baroness and still longing for a cigarette

Screwing up was never an option. My parents instilled a strong work ethic in me, both coming from working-class backgrounds. I spent my childhood in Cardiff working hard, getting good GCSEs and then going to Oxford University. I think that’s why we all struggled with my sexuality through that time: we worried that it risked everything.

A lot happened when I was 12. I was hit by a car, realised I was gay and my aunt died during childbirth leaving behind three young children. Like every teenager I thought I knew how to cope when I didn’t. I only started being kinder to myself in my 30s.

