How we stay together: 'We've grown up with each other and learned each other's craziness'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 20:00 Hits: 5

Immigration and family pressures pushed Freddy Grant and Burton Reynolds together fast, but an abiding affection for each other has kept them that way

Names: Freddy Grant and Burton Reynolds

Years together: 10

Occupations: Communications manager and lawyer

Freddy Grant and Burton Reynolds jokingly describe theirs as “an arranged marriage”.

Related: Love in a time of Covid: tell us how you stay together

Related: How we stay together: 'We’ve been quite heavy risk-takers in some ways'

Related: How we stay together: 'I don’t want to just be flatmates. It’s got to be more than that'

We want to hear your stories about staying together. Tell us about you, your partner and your relationship by filling in the form here

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/may/17/how-we-stay-together-weve-grown-up-with-each-other-and-learned-each-others-craziness