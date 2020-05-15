Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

The follow-up to What Belongs to You explores love, anonymity and the dark side of sex in beautiful sentences, but veers into solipsism

In one of the stories that make up Garth Greenwell’s new book, the unnamed narrator and his boyfriend, R, visit a small gallery while on holiday in Bologna. They tour the rooms, full of “quiet and unambitious” art. At first the narrator is underwhelmed. Then, in front of one painting, something changes.

I liked the seeming naivety of it, the way the simple figures had been simplified further, purified or idealised to geometrical forms, almost, but rendered bluntly, imperfectly. And the brushstrokes were imperfect too, visible, haphazard, the paint distributed unevenly, inexpertly; but that wasn’t right, really it was striving for something ideal, that was what I felt, the frequency I wanted to catch.

The narrator enjoys the physicality of sex, but another impulse is self-destruction

Greenwell is a talented writer and an insightful guide to the strange ways people have of loving each other

I was eager to be festive with these people, to distract myself from the grief I felt since receiving R’s message, my own grief and grief at the thought of him alone in his room in Lisbon – though I didn’t know where he was, of course, he had sent his message hours before and might already have recovered from his spasm of regret, who could know.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/may/15/cleanness-by-garth-greenwell-review-intimacy-and-distance