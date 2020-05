Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 13:33 Hits: 1

Facebook screenshot

He once argued that two county non-discrimination ordinances would "legalize polygamy, incest, pedophilia and necrophilia."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/lawyer-defending-barber-refused-close-coronavirus-history-fighting-lgbtq-rights/