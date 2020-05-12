'A trailblazer': woman at center of US trans rights case dies aged 59

Articles

Aimee Stephens was awaiting decision on whether federal civil rights law protects transgender people

Aimee Stephens, the woman at the center of the most important LGBTQ+ rights case to come before the US supreme court since it ruled in favor of marriage equality in 2015, has died.

With heavy hearts, we must share the news that Aimee Stephens, whose landmark case was the first case about the civil rights of transgender people to be heard by the Supreme Court, died today at her home in Detroit with her wife, Donna Stephens, at her side. She was 59.

