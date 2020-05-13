Sydney man charged over 1988 alleged gay-hate murder of Scott Johnson to remain in custody

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 03:53 Hits: 3

Scott Phillip White charged with killing 27-year-old American, who was found at base of a cliff near Manly’s North Head

A Sydney man will remain in custody after his arrest over the alleged gay-hate killing of an American mathematician more than 30 years ago.

Scott Phillip White has been charged with the murder of Scott Johnson, who was found at the base of a cliff near Manly’s North Head on 10 December 1988.

