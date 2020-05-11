South Korea struggles to contain new outbreak amid anti-gay backlash

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 13:06

Fears people will fail to get tested out of fear after new cases linked to Seoul gay district

Authorities in South Korea are struggling to contain a new coronavirus outbreak linked to the capital’s nightclub district as a backlash against the country’s gay community increases, prompting fears LGBT people will fail to get tested out of fear of being outed.

South Korea had been praised for its innovative efforts to contain the pandemic, going from the second most infected region outside China to having just a handful of cases before the latest outbreak a week ago.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/11/south-korea-struggles-to-contain-new-outbreak-amid-anti-lgbt-backlash