OutRage! turns 30: LGBT activists seek truth over police role

Peter Tatchell among gay rights campaigners who say they were infiltrated by undercover officers


Angered by police entrapment operations after the murder of a gay actor in a west London park, LGBT activists set up the protest group OutRage! 30 years ago this week.

The campaign – which involved mass kiss-ins, invasion of police stations, disruption of the archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter sermon and the citizen’s arrest of Robert Mugabe as he went Christmas shopping – helped transform equal rights in the UK.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/10/outrage-turns-30-lgbt-activists-seek-truth-over-police-role

