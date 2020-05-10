Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 15:31 Hits: 4

Peter Tatchell among gay rights campaigners who say they were infiltrated by undercover officers





Angered by police entrapment operations after the murder of a gay actor in a west London park, LGBT activists set up the protest group OutRage! 30 years ago this week.

The campaign – which involved mass kiss-ins, invasion of police stations, disruption of the archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter sermon and the citizen’s arrest of Robert Mugabe as he went Christmas shopping – helped transform equal rights in the UK.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/10/outrage-turns-30-lgbt-activists-seek-truth-over-police-role