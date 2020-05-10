OutRage! turns 30: LGBT activists seek truth over police role

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Peter Tatchell among gay rights campaigners who say they were infiltrated by undercover officers
Angered by police entrapment operations after the murder of a gay actor in a west London park, LGBT activists set up the protest group OutRage! 30 years ago this week.
The campaign – which involved mass kiss-ins, invasion of police stations, disruption of the archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter sermon and the citizen’s arrest of Robert Mugabe as he went Christmas shopping – helped transform equal rights in the UK.Continue reading...
