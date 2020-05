Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 19:00 Hits: 3

Twitter/Jamila

The group marched in the local Pride parade behind a banner that said: “We’re here to apologize for the ways that we as Christians have harmed the LGBT community."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/time-group-pentecostals-showed-pride-apologize-lgbtq-people/