The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

They're here – and now they're queer: is rewriting TV characters' sexuality just a gimmick?

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Star Trek’s Seven of Nine, once firmly under the male gaze, has seemingly been confirmed as queer. Even so, on television and beyond, changing backstories can feel piecemeal

The recent first season of Star Trek: Picard boldly went in an unexpected direction, ending with the consciousness of the titular starship captain downloaded into a new synthetic body – meaning that the high-minded humanist of The Next Generation was technically no longer human. But for many fans, the transformation of another legacy character felt even more significant.

Seven of Nine was formerly a catsuited “babe” who was added to the cast of Star Trek: Voyager in 1997 to lure back the 18-30 male demographic, who had apparently jumped ship thanks to the show’s female captain. Played by Jeri Ryan, she was reimagined in Picard as a gun-toting, hard-drinking vigilante. Even more strikingly, in the closing moments of the season finale, she was glimpsed holding hands with another woman.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/may/08/rewriting-tv-characters-sexuality-just-a-gimmick-star-trek

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version