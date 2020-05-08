Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 14:04 Hits: 4

Star Trek’s Seven of Nine, once firmly under the male gaze, has seemingly been confirmed as queer. Even so, on television and beyond, changing backstories can feel piecemeal

The recent first season of Star Trek: Picard boldly went in an unexpected direction, ending with the consciousness of the titular starship captain downloaded into a new synthetic body – meaning that the high-minded humanist of The Next Generation was technically no longer human. But for many fans, the transformation of another legacy character felt even more significant.

Seven of Nine was formerly a catsuited “babe” who was added to the cast of Star Trek: Voyager in 1997 to lure back the 18-30 male demographic, who had apparently jumped ship thanks to the show’s female captain. Played by Jeri Ryan, she was reimagined in Picard as a gun-toting, hard-drinking vigilante. Even more strikingly, in the closing moments of the season finale, she was glimpsed holding hands with another woman.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/may/08/rewriting-tv-characters-sexuality-just-a-gimmick-star-trek