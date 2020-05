Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 14:33 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

The "therapy" methods include not shaking hands with anyone of the same gender, beating a pillow, cuddling with another man "platonically," and not listening to music.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/germany-just-banned-ex-gay-therapy-lawmakers-want-new-law-go/