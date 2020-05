Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 21:00 Hits: 2

For the third episode of We Belong Podcast, we take you to Spain to meet Míriam Hatibi. Míriam is an activist against racism and islamophobia and the author of 'Look Me in the Eye' and 'Leila'.

The post Míriam Hatibi on Activism Against Islamophobia appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/04/29/miriam-hatibi-on-activism-against-islamophobia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=miriam-hatibi-on-activism-against-islamophobia