Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:00 Hits: 2

We are in the midst of a pandemic. One way to slow down the spread of coronavirus is to implement lockdown and quarantine measures, which means confining yourself to your home with your family. For some people, this includes an abuser. Pandemics often exacerbate existing inequalities for women and girls, who are often most vulnerable to violence […]

The post Covid-19 and the Rise of Sexual & Gender-Based Violence appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/05/05/covid-19-and-the-rise-of-sexual-gender-based-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=covid-19-and-the-rise-of-sexual-gender-based-violence