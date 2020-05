Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 16:51 Hits: 3

YouTube screenshot

"So many people ... really truly feel like their kids are disposable. If they’re not perfect images of them, they’re not interested. And it’s heartbreaking," Union told Ellen.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/ellen-gabrielle-union-dwyane-wades-chat-trans-kids-will-leave-tears/