Dean Laidley: second Victorian police officer may be charged over leaked photos of ex-AFL coach

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

Senior constable suspended over ‘photos circulating on social media’ of ex-North Melbourne AFL player inside police station

A second Victorian police officer is expected to be charged over leaked photos of former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley taken while he was in police custody.

Laidley, a former premiership-winning North Melbourne player and later coach, was arrested on stalking and other charges after an incident outside a home in St Kilda on Saturday night.

