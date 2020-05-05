The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

End Violence Against Women Coalition joint statement: Emergency funding for the VAWG sector

In response to the Chancellor’s welcomed announcement of a £750 million pot to support frontline charities, including those supporting domestic abuse victims during the coronavirus outbreak, the Violence Against Women & Girls sector has released a joint statement calling on the government to adhere to three core principles when making emergency funding available.  A long-term, …

