Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

NJTV screenshot

“We don’t have b*tch *ss men in my family. We got real men in my family. That’s all you are. B*tches! That’s right. Running around here with young men. B*tch *ss motherf*ckin’ mayor!”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/nj-city-councilor-goes-unhinged-10-minute-anti-gay-tirade-coronavirus-meeting/