Covid-19 and the Rise of Sexual Gender-Based Violence

We are in the midst of a pandemic. One way to slow down the spread of coronavirus is to implement lockdown and quarantine measures, which means confining yourself to your home with your family. For some people, this includes an abuser.  Pandemics often exacerbate existing inequalities for women and girls, who are often most vulnerable to violence […]

