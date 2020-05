Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 15:27 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

The law was tossed out on a technicality, but the city has promised to re-pass the LGBTQ-inclusive ordinance ASAP.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/05/appeals-court-strikes-jacksonville-civil-rights-ordinance-hate-group-sues/