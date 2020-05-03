The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode 10: Send in the clowns

The superfans get a makeover as the final six show this season means business in our weekly ru-cap

We’re down to the big hitters now. No more struggling out of lampshades on the runway and no more desperately snatching your wig off during a lipsync.

The queens that are left by episode 10 are always the most perfected. As perfected as an Absolut cocktail in the Interior Illusions Lounge. Those were the days! (this column does not officially endorse Absolut or Interior Illusions – other brands are available. DING!)

daisy ridley as a guest judge in drag race fancam pic.twitter.com/sTQLcl8bLX

Heidi N Closet vs Jackie Cox - RuPaul's Drag Race Lip Sync pic.twitter.com/87fhG504aJ

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/may/03/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-episode-10-send-in-the-clowns

