Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 11:45 Hits: 1

For the second episode of We Belong Podcast, we take you to Milan, Italy, for a special remote interview with Bellamy - a model, blogger, activist and the founder of Afroitalian Souls.

The post Bellamy on Amplifying the Voices of Afroitalians appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/04/23/bellamy-on-amplifying-the-voices-of-afroitalians/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bellamy-on-amplifying-the-voices-of-afroitalians