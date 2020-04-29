Transgender man loses appeal court battle to be registered as father

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Freddy McConnell, who lived as a man before giving birth, hopes to take case to supreme court

A transgender man who gave birth has lost his appeal court battle to be registered as a father in a case that wrestled with the legal definition of motherhood and transgender rights.

The ruling against Freddy McConnell, a 34-year-old freelance journalist who works for the Guardian and who lived as a man for several years before suspending his hormone treatment and becoming pregnant, upholds an earlier high court verdict that motherhood is defined as being pregnant and giving birth regardless of whether the person who does so was considered a man or a woman in law.

