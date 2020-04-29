A Secret Love review – moving portrait of two women's 60-year romance

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

This heartwarming documentary traces the lives of a baseball star and her partner, now in their 90s, who pretended to be ‘just good friends’ for decades

This documentary from Netflix is a real heart-soother. Directed with tremendous sensitivity and intimacy by Chris Bolan, it’s a love story about two women now in their 90s – Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who have been together since the 1940s.

For decades they kept up the pretence of being “just good friends” to their families before finally coming out a few years ago. Talking to outsiders, they still describe each other as “cousins”. The legacy of shame and fear among older people in the gay community is explored in the film, but the overwhelming mood here is love.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/apr/29/a-secret-love-review-netflix-documentary-terry-donahue-pat-henschel