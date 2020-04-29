Mike Pence Went On Tour In Mayo Clinic Without Wearing A Mask

Articles

Vice President Mike Pence has recently come under fire from the public for refusing to wear any kind of protective gear, not even a simple face mask while visiting staff and patients at a Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Mayo Clinic tweeted (and then deleted the tweet) that Mike Pence had been informed of the policy, but photos show him at the clinic, surrounded by people who are wearing masks, and no one can figure out why is he the only one not wearing one.

The hospital’s website states that all visitors and staff must wear a face covering or a mask while at Mayo Clinic in order to guard against transmission of COVID-19. Pence, though, defended his actions by saying that he’s tested regularly, which made things even worse, because it is expected by a national leader to know that tests can often give false negatives or false positives, and that you should wear a mask just in case.

Pence claimed that he’s following CDC guidelines on coronavirus-related safety, but if he really did, he would know that CDC’s website recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” – and hospitals are most definitely ones of those areas.

