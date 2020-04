Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 14:17 Hits: 2

Screenshot

The conservative Christian was also accused of "endorsing genocide toward racial" groups. He argued it was a violation of his religious freedom to punish him.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/doctor-stripped-license-pandemic-sexist-anti-lgbtq-social-media-posts/