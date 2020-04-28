Trump's judges: a revolution to create a new conservative America

Articles

The president’s judicial appointments have been a quieter project than most of his flamboyant presidency, but will have longer-lasting impacts on healthcare, voting rights, criminal justice and the climate

For all the extravagant projects of the Donald Trump presidency, and for all its flamboyance and bluster, his makeover of the judiciary – a quieter project that has been ratcheted forward by a network of quieter people – may prove to have the longest and most far-reaching impacts on the daily lives of Americans.

All new presidents change the courts by filling vacancies. But what is only now coming into focus is the impact that Trump’s unprecedented number of judicial appointments is having on the courts, ruling by ruling, and on the day-to-day lives of Americans, in areas such as healthcare, voting rights, criminal justice, anti-discrimination efforts and the climate.

My motto for the year is leave no vacancy behind. The pandemic will not prevent us from achieving that goal.

Attacked the Affordable Care Act and chipped away at healthcare.

Greenlighted funding for Trump’s border wall.

Stepped aside to allow partisan gerrymandering.

Defended abusive policing.

Permitted encroachments on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Shrugged at emergency requests in death penalty cases.

Established and reinforced religious exemptions from anti-bias laws.

As shocking as the ruling might have been, scholars saw in it 'a precursor for what we’re likely to see in the future'

Even in cases where Trump judges replaced judges appointed by Republicans, Trump’s judges espouse a more extreme conservative philosophy

