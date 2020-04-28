Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 08:20 Hits: 5

We know, and feel, that this crisis is changing our relationships in many ways. But what about the relationships we have with the few people we pass on the way to the supermarket, in the metro, or out on a run? What has changed in these smallest of encounters with our fellow humans? It seems to me that the way we engage and relate to strangers on the street is changing, too.

The post Connection & Compassion in the Smallest Encounters appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/04/28/connection-compassion-in-the-smallest-encounters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=connection-compassion-in-the-smallest-encounters