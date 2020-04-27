Here’s Some Very Important Coronavirus Advice From Nessa From “Gavin and Stacey”

Articles

Even though the largest part of the world’s population is happy to stay at home to keep to the restrictions and finally stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, some people have decided “not to play ball”, which means that they need to be reminded of their responsibilities. Thankfully, the beloved Nessa Jenkins from “Gavin and Stacey” (played by Ruth Jones) has come in, and she has taken it to social media to tell people to stick to the rules that have been put in their respective countries, practice social distancing, and avoid any non-essential travel.

Jones told everyone to “stay out of her way” as she runs her “half-marathon around Barry”, which is not a lot to ask really.

She said that she’s not here to give advice, as there are plenty of others that would do that for us. She noted that she wouldn’t tell anyone how to live their life, and she wouldn’t even tell herself to live her life, but if we see her in the morning doing her daily run, her half-marathon around Barry, she will not hesitate to tell us quite clearly to back off if we even think of breaking the two-meter rule.

“Because at the end of the day, when all is said and done, no word of a lie if truth be told, just because you don’t feel ill don’t mean you’re not infectious, you could be riddled.” – she concluded.

Nessa’s speech to the nation came after a one-off Gavin and Stacey Christmas special that was watched by more than 18.5 million viewers last year, and her speech is probably something that should be considered for all times of need.

