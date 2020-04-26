The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hungary prepares to end legal recognition of trans people

Trans people fear more discrimination as Orbán pushes through law defining gender based on ‘sex at birth’

Hungary’s rightwing government looks likely to push through legislation that will end the legal recognition of trans people by defining gender as “biological sex based on primary sex characteristics and chromosomes” and thus making it impossible for people to legally change their gender.

Trans people and rights activists say the law, which has been introduced into parliament as attention is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, will increase discrimination and intolerance towards trans people. Many will try to leave the country, while those who do not have that chance will face daily humiliations.

