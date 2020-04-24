Love in a time of Covid: tell us how you stay together

Articles

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Lockdown is tough on the best relationships so we want to hear readers’ advice on how to stay strong

Life in lockdown can be testing. The coronavirus crisis has meant that most of us are shut in together and mostly just trying to get along – but even the best relationships can be strained.

We know what that could mean: China’s divorce rate spiked after its quarantine period ended with countless couples heading for splitsville. So we all need tips and advice on how to avoid that fate from those who’ve figured out how to stay together, no matter what. Those couples who’ve made it through in good times and bad – sometimes with help and sometimes with bare grit and determination.

