Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 14:57 Hits: 4

GLAAD via YouTube

Co-creator Max Mutchnick also acknowledged that something "happened on the set this year" to cause a rift between Debra Messing and co-star Megan Mullally.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/debra-messings-pain-ass-contract-saved-will-grace-finale/