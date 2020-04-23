“Freedom” Protesters Yell And Scream In The Face Of Healthcare Workers In Arizona

Articles

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol to protest Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order that closed down all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak, and they proudly waved their pro-Trump flags and held up banners that read some truly ridiculous statements.

“Give me liberty or give me COIVD-19,” “Cure is worse than the virus,” and “Make America work again.” were just some of the messages displayed on the banners. However, the protesters seem unaware that Donald Trump is actually in favor of the stay-at-home order, and he’s the one that suggested governors to close down all non-essential businesses in order to contain the spread of the novel virus.

One of the most powerful photos taken at the protests, though, was of an intensive care nurse at a hospital in Phoenix, Lauren Leander.

Leander stands firmly in her protective gear as one of the protesters looks like he wants to take her down.

Another very powerful photo was the one featuring Leander and her colleagues standing strongly and silently in the face of the angry anti-vaxxers who yelled vicious attacks at them. Leander had the day off work from the hospital, and she decided to show up at the protest to represent the workers who are risking their lives on the front lines.

She and her colleagues, though, were accused by the protesters of not really being nurses and claimed that they were probably dental assistants or abortionists. Yes, you read that right.

I mean, what kind of a human being you have to be to scream at a nurse who’s saving lives during a global pandemic?

Leander told ABC 15 that she and her colleagues were there to be a voice for their patients and the immunocompromised people, asking people to follow the stay-at-home rules.

She added that it doesn’t really matter if someone believes in the virus or not, because the nurses and the healthcare workers are going to take care of them one way or another. However, it was sad to see people throwing insults at them and saying things that didn’t make sense.

