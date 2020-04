Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:27 Hits: 4

YouTube screenshot

The controversial televangelist who went to jail for grifting followers is facing economic disaster and criminal charges after duping gullible believers into buying a fake coronavirus cure.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/televangelist-jim-bakker-lose-religious-empire/