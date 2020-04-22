1-Year-Old Girl Suffering From Chronic Lung Disease And Heart Defect Beats COVID-19

Articles

Leah Peters is a one-year-old little fighter from Coningsby, Lincolnshire, U.K., who managed to win the battle with coronavirus despite having a chronic lung disease and a congenital heart defect.

As reported by Mail Online, Leah was born prematurely, and she has spent much of her life in and out of hospitals. Her parents were very concerned if their daughter contracted the virus, and they thought that it would be a real struggle for her. However, the girl developed a cough at the end of March, and had low heart stats, so she was taken to the ER department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital. Leah’s underlying health conditions included a chronic lung disease because of the fact that she was prematurely born at just 32 weeks and five days.

Thankfully, though, Leah managed to safely recover from COVID-19, and she amazed everyone, including her own parents, Agata and Michael. They admit that their little baby girl surprised them, and it was a miracle recovery.

This is what the mom told Mail Online:

The parents added that they cannot thank the NHS enough for all of the care and support their daughter has received during her life, and they hope that the pandemic will not delay the plans for her next operation, which is due to take place this summer.

Leah Peters is one of the youngest patients in the U.K. to win the battle against COVID-19, and the deputy chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Mark Brassington, said that staff across the NHS and social care in Lincolnshire and across the U.K. are going above and beyond, and they’re doing everything they can to care for patients like Leah. He added that it really does lift all of their spirits to hear how well the one-year-old is now doing.

