Pakistan Is The First Country In The World To Have Trans Woman In Its UN Delegation

Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Aisha Mughal is a transgender woman from Pakistan that participated in the dialogue in the National Delegation at the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against women.

The conference took place in Geneva, and the U.N. successfully completed the review of Pakistan’s 5th Periodic UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women Report.

Aisha Mughal is a Transgender Expert at the Ministry of Human Rights, and Pakistan has become the first country in the world to do so.

Source: dailytimes.com.pk; pk.mashable

