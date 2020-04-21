3 Gendered Impacts of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

While the full impact of this pandemic cannot be fully articulated yet, evidence from previous global crises indicates that the impacts of disease outbreaks are not gender-neutral.

Crises such as pandemics and natural disasters can exacerbate already existing gender inequalities. Successful efforts to address and mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will require considerations of its gendered impacts.

