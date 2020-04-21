The world my book is published into looks very different from the world I started writing in | Ronnie Scott

Articles

Writing fiction is always an exercise in letting go of relevancy. Publishing a pool scene in a plague year achieves this. Writing a gay novel does too



In the place where writers keep talismans that egg them on and freak them out, I keep a quote from an article that discusses where consciousness “lives”. The quoted scientist – whom I will not name, as I do not understand his theories – claims the mind is like a phantom limb: “One is the ghost in the body and the other is the ghost in the head.”

I mostly enjoy this line because the language is very dark (who wants to think of their mind as a ghost that lives in their head?) but also because it prompts me to ask questions about writing novels. If the mind is the ghost in the head, what is the novel a ghost of?

