Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

Screenshot/Instagram

She's said she "loves" her crew. They say she's got a funny way of showing it since she isn't talking to them and hired non-union workers to replace them.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/queen-nice-ellen-degeneres-faces-staff-revolt-treatment-covid-19-crisis/