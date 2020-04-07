Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

The symptoms of PMDD are similar to those of PMS, but much more severe, and also include loss of interest in daily activities, difficulty concentrating, irritability, sudden mood swings, and severe anxiety and/or depression.

The post Taking Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Seriously appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/04/07/taking-premenstrual-dysphoric-disorder-seriously/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taking-premenstrual-dysphoric-disorder-seriously