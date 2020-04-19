Questions mount over Christian group behind Central Park Covid-19 hospital

Articles

Facility run by Trump ally Franklin Graham’s organisation requires staff to sign statement opposing gay marriage

When big white field hospital tents appeared in Central Park in late March, they became a potent symbol of the scale and severity of New York’s coronavirus crisis.

But just over two weeks since the openingof the 68-bed facility run by Franklin Graham’s organisation Samaritan’s Purse, questions are mounting over why the controversial religious leader viewed by many to be homophobic, Islamophobic and politically extreme was chosen to perform this vital role outside Mount Sinai hospital on Fifth Avenue, and who sanctioned it.

