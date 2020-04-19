The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Questions mount over Christian group behind Central Park Covid-19 hospital

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Facility run by Trump ally Franklin Graham’s organisation requires staff to sign statement opposing gay marriage

When big white field hospital tents appeared in Central Park in late March, they became a potent symbol of the scale and severity of New York’s coronavirus crisis.

But just over two weeks since the openingof the 68-bed facility run by Franklin Graham’s organisation Samaritan’s Purse, questions are mounting over why the controversial religious leader viewed by many to be homophobic, Islamophobic and politically extreme was chosen to perform this vital role outside Mount Sinai hospital on Fifth Avenue, and who sanctioned it.

Related: I'm in prison in New York. Many are sick with Covid-19 – and I fear for our safety | James Johnson

Related: New York nurses hold vigil for colleagues who have died amid pandemic

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/19/questions-mount-over-christian-group-behind-central-park-covid-19-hospital

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version