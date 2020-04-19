RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode eight – is this just Jan-tasy?

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020

Zombie brides, genius genies and a confused looking Chaka Khan all feature in this week’s ru-cap

Welcome to the main stage of our weekly Drag Race recap! Last week, we saw some memorable Madonna musical mayhem, and New York queen Brita was sent home. Now here’s another hour of madness and another controversial elimination. And when we say “controversial”, we mean it made a few people post that picture of Britney spears crying on Twitter.

Let’s go!

no thoughts. head empty. just crystal methyd's black wedding look pic.twitter.com/ST26yjWdJN

It was nothing about this lip sync from Jan gave me double shantay with Widow. The song didn't need all that extra and it looked more desperate than anything. Jan was all over the place. #DragRacepic.twitter.com/OBC9Jpx8Xm

