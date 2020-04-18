How we stay together: 'I still think he’s the most beautiful man in the world'

Articles

Though their love was tentative at first, for 29 years, Kevin Klehr and Warren Brown have kept their partnership alive by making big plans not sweating the small stuff

Names: Kevin Klehr and Warren Brown

Years together: 29

Occupations: Retired

Warren Brown remembers the exact time when he first laid eyes on his now husband, Kevin Klehr, even though it was almost 30 years ago. It was 10am on Wednesday 13 June 1990 and both were working in the engineering department at the ABC in Sydney. “There could have been a war going on or somebody could have been having an argument, but it was just this intense attraction,” he remembers. Kevin agrees: “We couldn’t take our eyes off each other. Even though someone else was talking to me, I didn’t lose eye contact with Warren.”

