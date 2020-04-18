The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay men in US still unable to donate blood despite new coronavirus rules

FDA fast-tracked new guidance to ease restrictions against gay men but most blood banks haven’t yet applied the revision

When Lukus Estok recovered from a traumatic case of Covid-19 that sent him to hospital, he tried to donate his plasma for an experimental treatment that could help critically ill coronavirus patients.

The 36-year-old New Yorker spent hours applying to donate at one of the New York Blood Center’s Manhattan locations, answering questions online, passing medical tests and completing phone screenings.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/18/us-blood-donation-gay-men-coronavirus

