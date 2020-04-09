The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Abuse Violence Rates Rise Amid Global Lockdowns

The pandemic is creating an environment of high stress, anxiety and depression for millions of people. It's taking an economic and social toll. It is also leading to increased rates of domestic violence. In times of crisis or natural disaster, children's and women’s health and safety are the most severely compromised. In our current situation, this pattern is compounded by limited access to safe centers, shelters and health services.

