Owen Jones 'goes' queer clubbing during the coronavirus quarantine – video

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 09:30 Hits: 2

Lockdown has affected all of our social lives, but is it harder for some of our communities than others? From his living room, Owen Jones pops in to queer house party, a social dance club for LGBTQ+ elders and speaks to a clubber who spent a week attending Club Quarantine to find out how the scene is entertaining, but also supporting, the community

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/video/2020/apr/17/owen-jones-goes-queer-clubbing-during-the-coronavirus-quarantine